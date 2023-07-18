'Would Work In An Atlee Movie For Free': Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan, the much-awaited Indian film of the year, has generated immense excitement among movie enthusiasts. This Tamil-Hindi crossover, directed by Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, marks the debut of Tamil stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Hindi cinema. The collaboration between Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film.

Vijay Sethupathi, renowned for his exceptional acting skills, expressed his willingness to work with Atlee for free in a previous interview. When offered the opportunity to work with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, he eagerly accepted the role. While Atlee has directed numerous successful films primarily featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil industry, this marks his first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The prospect of working alongside both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan was a driving force behind Vijay Sethupathi’s decision to be part of the film.

In Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi will portray the main antagonist, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding his character. Reports suggest that he is being paid Rs 21 crore as remuneration for his role. This marks Vijay Sethupathi’s third venture into the Hindi entertainment industry with all of them coming in 2023 itself. He made his debut in the industry with the Raj and DK web series Farzi featuring Shahid Kapoor. And in June 2023, he was in the Zee5 exclusive release Mumbaikar with Tanya Maniktala and Vikrant Massey.