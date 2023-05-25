“Xerox Copy Of Mother”: Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To Pic Of Actress Rambha’s Daughter

Actress Rambha was one of the leading heroines of the South film industry in the 1990s and she also worked in many Hindi films. She recently shared a series of pictures of her elder daughter on Instagram. The picture went viral and fans said that both the mother and daughter have so many similarities between them.

Rambha posted the latest photos of her daughter Lavanya giving a speech at a school event and receiving the trophy. In the pictures, Lavanya can be seen dressed traditionally and wearing glasses. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Rambha captioned the pictures as, “Laanya Indrakumar #celebrity #celebration #family #reels #housewife #women #celebstyle #fans #media #press#selfie #pics #believeinyourself #yourself #selflove#beautiful #gorgeous."

The picture has got more than 13 thousand likes so far. Fans have filled the comments sections with love and appreciation. A few fans also pointed out that seeing the pics you feel like it is Rambha from her school days.

“Mini Rambha amazing", wrote a user while a second one said, “This pic is making us remember your movie Ninaithen Vandai."

“Xerox of you," commented a third user.

Many fans also congratulated Lavanya Indrakumar for participating in a competition and for receiving the trophy.

Rambha made her debut in 1993 with the Kannada film Server Somanna opposite Jaggesh. Her Telugu debut film was Aa Okkati Adakku. Apart from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films, Rambha has also appeared in many films in different languages like Hindi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. In Tamil, Rambha has acted opposite many famous actors like Kamal Haasn, and Rajinikanth, among others.

Rambha got married to Canada-based Srilankan Tamil businessman Indrakumar Padmanabhan in 2010. After this, she was seen as a judge in a few reality shows like the Tamil TV show Maanada Mayilada, and the Telugu dance show Dhee, and so on. The couple has three children— Lavanya, Sasha and Shivin.