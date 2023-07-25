XG's Long-awaited 1st Mini Album NEW DNA Out Sept 27; Here's the Song List, Pre-Order Deets

HIPHOP / R&B inspired girl group, XG announced the release of their long-awaited 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ today. The group revealed that the album will drop on September 27. Pre-orders for the CD BOX begin today.

On June 30th, XG released “GRL GVNG", the first track from their 1st Mini Album. The track has made waves globally, with XG becoming the first Japanese artists to reach Number 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart “Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter" in only one week.

The CD BOX of the 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ is a bold statement of a “new breed" that is not bound by conventions or borders, and will be released in two versions, “X Ver." and “G Ver." With artwork reminiscent of cell division, it presents six entirely new songs that signify evolution. The album is an introduction to XG’s “NEW DNA" through both its visuals and audio, which are at the core of the group’s work.

The “X Ver." exudes a mysterious and sharp worldview unique to XG. Upon opening the striking purple box, you’ll be captivated by a dazzling hologram, through which you can feel XG’s distinctive “NEW DNA." The black and silver tones exude sophistication and luxury, presenting an exciting departure from the traditional box style.

The “G Ver." embodies the refreshing and pure worldview of XG. Removing the opaque white-tone box reveals XG’s “NEW DNA" on the beautiful and clear metallic paper. Details of the “G Ver." will be released at a later date, where we can expect to see a representation of XG’s dynamic style.

Up until now, XG’s CD Singles have been available exclusively in select stores and have sold out immediately upon release. However, for this latest release, it is being made available for general distribution. Additionally, to commemorate this special release, there are numerous benefits for those who pre-reserve or pre-order.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, a concept video titled “‘HESONOO’ The NEW DNA," which expresses the origins of DNA, has been posted on XG’s YouTube channel.

Tracklisting (Common to both versions)

1. HESONOO

2. X-GENE

3. GRL GVNG

4. TGIF

5. NEW DANCE