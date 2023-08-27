Yaariyan 2 Song Saure Ghar: Divya Khosla, Pearl V Puri And Meezaan Jafri Starrer Is A Foot Tapping Number

Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri has been creating a lot of buzz since the poster was released. Today, the makers released the first song titled Saure Ghar and it has created a buzz. The foot-tapping number features a dynamic trio. The music perfectly complements the vibrant visuals, creating an immersive experience that captures the spirit of togetherness and friendship.

The video opens with Divya, dressed in wedding attire, traveling in a bus. She calls her friends and comes for help as soon as possible. Both Pearl and Meezaan rushed and came to the same bus. Well, the music starts here and as it moves forward we can see Divya’s marriage happening in a jungle. Well, nothing much is shown but looks like the song is from Mehendi and it will surely be the wedding anthem. The song beautifully visualizes the unbreakable bond shared between Divya, Meezaan and Pearl who are not just cousins by blood, but friends by choice.

Watch the song here

Sung by the dynamic duo Vishal Mishra and Neeti Mohan, with music and lyrics crafted by the exceptionally talented Manan Bhardwaj, conceived, choreographed, and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru ‘Saure Ghar’ captures the essence of their camaraderie, their shared laughter, and the moments that define their friendship.

This foot-tapping track is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages, making it an instant favorite for weddings, parties, and every occasion that calls for celebration. Prepare to set the dance floor on fire as ‘Saure Ghar’ from Yaariyan 2 is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.