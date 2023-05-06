Yami Gautam Has a Savage Reply to Paparazzi Telling That They Are Seeing Her After a Long Time

Yami Gautam is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films. She was recently captured at the airport. While she was being clicked by the paparazzi, they checked up on her and asked about being seen at the airport after so long. While Yami greeted them, she also smiled and passed on a savage reply saying, ‘Mai Bulati Nahi Hoo Naa’.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet. Yami was seen keeping it comfortable in a multicoloured salwar kameez. She completed her look with black shades with minimalistic make-up. She was also seen carrying a big handbag as she made her way to the entry gate. She looked all things summer-ready and beautiful. As Yami made the last statement, fans praised her. One of them took to the comments section wrote, “True well said last line.’ ‘Main bulate nahi aapko was legit epic 😂,’ read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor. The actress recently made headlines when she opened up about getting unsolicited advice from the industry - that of getting a nose job. In an interview with Indian Express, she shared, “I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them)," she said, adding, “I have a nose like ‘pakore’ and someone asked me to do something about it. But I flatly refused."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami had a busy 2022, with films like Dasvi and A Thursday. She kicked off 2023, with the ZEE5 thriller Lost. She was last seen in the Netflix heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga alongside Sunny Kaushal. She will next be seen in Amit Rai’s OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the personal front, the actress is married to director Aditya Dhar known for his hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They had a secret wedding back in 2021.

