Yami Gautam Reveals Husband Aditya Dhar's OMG 2 Review: 'He Said, I Know What It Takes' | Exclusive

Yami Gautam has delivered yet another memorable performance with OMG 2. Essaying the role of a defense lawyer, Yami fights against Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Sharan Mudgal in a case involving a sexual act. While fans have praised the actress’ performance, Yami told News18 Showsha exclusively that her husband, director Aditya Dhar, was also impressed with the film. Yami said that he was happy for her and OMG 2’s director Amit Rai, who was making his directorial debut with the film.

“(Aditya) did watch the film, he watched it before the release and we watched it together and he was really happy. He said, ‘I’m so happy for you, Yami.’ It’s actually very embarrassing for me to quote him or what he said, it’s always nicer if we all could hear him (laughs). He said, ‘I’m really happy with all your choice of films and the way all of them have been received by the audience — be it OTT or theatrical. (He said) it is a really good film,'" Yami revealed.

Advertisement

The actress added, “Being a director himself, Aditya said, ‘I am so happy for the director. I know what it takes. Especially for a first time filmmaker to make a film and finally release it in the theatres.’ There are so many different kind of challenges that we don’t talk about. So he said, ‘I’m very happy and definitely this film is going to work for the audience.'"