Yash Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Production House Promises Big Announcement On Thursday

The recent post of KVN Production House has generated huge traction on social media. In the post, the production house claimed to make a big announcement soon. The details behind the post are expected to be disclosed during the Varamahalakshmi festival. Countdown posts are already in circulation, adding to the buzz. This revelation is thought to unveil the information about Rocking Star Yash’s untitled film with Narthan.

Yash has maintained silence on this matter so far. He shared extensive preparation that has been done for the film. The actor assured me that he will share all the details in the upcoming days. There have been no recent updates about the film apart from KVN Production House’s recent post. The caption of the post reads, “Announcing Next Big Update Soon".

Several social media users have filled in the comment section. One user wrote, “Yash19 Waiting". Another user commented, “Yash19 soon". One user also added, “Waiting for the Yash19 announcement".

Advertisement

https://x.com/kvnproductions/status/1693602232284156042?s=46

In a more recent post of August 22, KVN Productions informed their followers that they will reveal something big in 2 days i.e., August 24.

This once again saw Yash fans showing their excitement as they shared a number of memes and humorous comments expecting it to be Yash’s next production.

Advertisement

Amidst a flurry of rumours surrounding Yash19, recent reports indicated a collaboration between Yash and National award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a ‘gangster film.’ Undoubtedly, these reports sparked excitement and anticipation among all.

Advertisement

In a recent event held in Malaysia, Yash shared insights about his upcoming project tentatively titled Yash19. The renowned actor from KGF stated, “I’m working hard towards something. I won’t say it will be something massive, but it will be a good film and a good product. I will be announcing it very soon, have a little patience, and trust me. You can surely expect one good kick-ass film."

A few days earlier when Yash was questioned about his forthcoming project in his hometown, he remarked that a considerable amount of effort has been invested over an extended period, and the joint efforts will surely bring joy to all.