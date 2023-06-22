Trends :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Yash FINALLY Reacts to Playing Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'I Have Not Gone Anywhere'

KGF star Yash is still reportedly a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Rumour has it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will play Ram and Sita in the movie.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 09:43 IST

Mumbai, India

KGF actor Yash has finally broken his silence on Ramayan casting rumours.

KGF star Yash has finally broken his silence over rumours surrounding his casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Rumours are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to play the role of Ram and Sita, respectively, in the project. While Yash is being considered for the role of Ravan.

However, it was recently reported that Yash had passed on the opportunity. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the speculation, hinting that he is very much a part of the highly-ambitious film. “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours," Yash was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

With Ramayan, producer Namit Malhotra aiming at bringing the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayan that has never been seen on the big screen before.

A Pinkvilla report recently claimed that the film is likely to go on floors in December this year, with Ranbir, Alia and Yash playing the lead roles. Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the directors.

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, released last year. The movie achieved great success at the box office, grossing over Rs 1000 crore globally. It had a massive release in over 10,000 screens worldwide and set a record as the largest release for a Kannada film, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

