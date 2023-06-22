Yash FINALLY Reacts to Playing Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'I Have Not Gone Anywhere'

KGF star Yash has finally broken his silence over rumours surrounding his casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Rumours are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to play the role of Ram and Sita, respectively, in the project. While Yash is being considered for the role of Ravan.

However, it was recently reported that Yash had passed on the opportunity. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the speculation, hinting that he is very much a part of the highly-ambitious film. “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours," Yash was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

With Ramayan, producer Namit Malhotra aiming at bringing the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayan that has never been seen on the big screen before.