Yash Is Preparing For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Ramayan Look Test? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Yash starrer Ramayan has been in news for a long time. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial is currently the talk of the town and now there is a fresh update that all three actors are heading for test shoot. Yes, you are reading right. India Today in its news mentions a test shoot would be held towards the end of July. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The report also says that it is not clear who would be part of the test shoot - whether it would be Yash, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or all of them. But this piece of news has surely created a lot of excitement among fans. It was also recently reported that Yash had passed on the opportunity. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the speculation, hinting that he is very much a part of the highly-ambitious film. “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours," Yash was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

A Pinkvilla report also claimed that the film is likely to go on floors in December this year, with Ranbir, Alia, and Yash playing the lead roles. Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the directors.