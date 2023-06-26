Yash Johar Death Anniversary: 5 Movies of the Legendary Filmmaker That You Shouldn't Miss

YASH JOHAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Yash Johar was an Indian film producer and actor. He was the founder of Dharma Productions, one of the most successful film production companies in India. Johar produced over 50 films in his career, including some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema. Johar was a master of commercial Hindi cinema. His films were known for their big-budget production values, lavish sets, and catchy music. He also had a keen eye for casting, and his films often featured some of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
Johar was a pioneer in the film industry. He helped to popularize the concept of the “family drama" in Bollywood, and his films often explored themes of love, loss, and redemption. He was also a mentor to many young filmmakers, and his influence can be seen in the work of his son, Karan Johar, who is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood today.
Yash Johar died on 26 June, 2004 at the age of 74. He was a legend in the Indian film industry, and his films continue to be enjoyed by audiences around the world.
Yash Johar Death Anniversary: Top 5 Movies
- Dostana (1980)
Dharma Productions’ first film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra, and Amrish Puri was a huge box office success. In this film, two close friends, Vijay and Ravi, both decide to join the police force, but their friendship begins to unravel when they both fall in love with the same woman.
- Agneepath (1990)
This was an action-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Neelam Kothari. This film, directed by Mukul Anand, was inspired by the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve and was later remade with the same title in 2012 by Yash Johar’s son, Karan Johar.
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
This film was a box office smash and Karan Johar’s directorial debut. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee won the National Award for Best Film for providing wholesome entertainment. It also bagged eight Filmfare Awards.
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
This timeless Bollywood film tells the story of a traditional Indian family. Following the phenomenal success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this was another multi-starrer movie by Yash Johar, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.
- Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
This was a romantic comedy movie by Dharma Productions that elicited a lot of emotion in the audience. It received 11 Filmfare nominations and won eight of them. This film, directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan, was set in New York and starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Reema Lagoo. This was Yash Johar’s final film.