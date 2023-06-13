Yash Has Rejected Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor? Here's The Truth

Yash has made appearances at recent private events, but his fans are eagerly waiting the announcement of his next film. While waiting for Yash 19, rumours circulated that the acclaimed Kannada superstar had been approached to portray the character of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayan, produced by Madhu Mantena. However, sources from the Kannada film industry informed Indiatoday.in that these reports were untrue and Yash currently has no plans to take on a negative role in his career.

According to sources, Yash is conscious of his fans’ expectations, and at present, they would not be receptive to seeing him in a negative role. “Yash is very mindful of what his fans want and, right now, they definitely will not accept him in a negative role. He has always believed in his fans and gone by their sentiments so he will not be taking up this role," the source added. Before Yash, it was Hrithik Roshan who was reportedly approached for the role of Ravan. However, the actor declined the offer.

The announcement for Yash 19 has left fans and the audience waiting for over a year with no official update asyet. Initial reports suggested that Kannada director Narthan would be helming the project. However, it is now being said that Narthan is presently occupied with the Shiva Rajkumar film.

There were also rumours circulating that Yash would be working with Malayalam actor and director Geethu Mohandas on a gangster film. But, no confirmation was made regarding this speculation, and it remained as mere hearsay. Actress Rima Kallingal shared a post about this news on her social media, but no official statement was issued. On her Instagram story, she shared a post about the collaboration with Yash. She wrote, “Ma babeeeeee here people (sic)."