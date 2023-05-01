Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Pictures From Her Beach Vacation

KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit has long quit the world of glitz and glam, but in no way has her stardom dwindled. The former actress is an ardent social media user, either leaving us gushing with her sartorial choices or dropping snippets of her stunning photoshoots. Apart from being a dotting mother to her kids - Ayra and Yatharv, Radhika is also a travel enthusiast. Recently, the 39-year-old yet again embarked on a trip to the beach with her family. She shared a serene picture of herself on Instagram from the undisclosed location, looking pretty like always.

“Whoever said… Life on the beach is different is right," read Radhika’s caption. The picture captured the Kannada beauty taking a stroll on the sandy beaches, overlooking the tranquil blue sea, and the waves crashing on the shore. She slipped into a mustard-yellow, halter-neck dress, letting the breeze ruffle her hair. A setting sun in the background creating a crimson-red hue across the sky, made the beach premises look heavenly.

Apart from her solo snap, Radhika further dropped pictures from her resort as well. In the first slide, she posted a picture of herself, standing near a swimming pool, sporting a pair of uber-cool sunglasses. In the next slide, the former actress uploaded a picture with her kids. Both Ayra and Yatharv twinned in green outfits, giving overjoyed expressions, and flashing their adorable smiles.

The pictures were quick to grab the attention of social media users. They lauded Radhika in the comments. While some called her “gorgeous" others found the serene snaps to be “heavenly." Some wished to see her return in films again.

Radhika tied the nuptial knot with Yash on December 9, 2016. They welcomed their firstborn Ayra on December 2, 2018. Yatharv was born on October 30, 2019.

Radhika’s husband Yash, rose to become a pan-Indian star with the KGF franchise. Both KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter: 2 were a box office success, minting millions at the ticket window. Meanwhile, fans are excited as there are talks of KGF: 3 in the making. But, reports suggest Yash might not be a part of the third sequel. As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Homable Films’ founder Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that KGF: 3 will go on floors in 2025, and the film will release in 2026.

