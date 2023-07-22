Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Manish Malhotra On Rekha's Charm And Seductive Voice: 'She Shouldn't Address Anyone As Beta'

Manish Malhotra recently opened up on his bond with the iconic Rekha.(Image: Instagram)
Manish Malhotra recently opened up on his bond with the iconic Rekha.(Image: Instagram)

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 19:34 IST

Rekha recently wows on Vogue Arabia's cover in stunning designs by Manish Malhotra.

Recently, iconic Bollywood actress Rekha graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, wearing stunning creations by Bollywood’s go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. Her pictures became a hit on the internet, with fans praising her charm and elegance. Manish, who is a big fan of Rekha and late actor Sridevi, had always wanted her to do a grand photoshoot. When the opportunity finally came, he convinced her to take it up. During a chat with Film Companion, Manish revealed that Rekha agreed to the shoot on the condition that the shoot should reflect her true self and values, while Manish wanted to add a touch of modernity to it.

Manish praised Rekha and gave her full credit for the photos’ success. He admired her dedication, saying she worked tirelessly, trying on various outfits and paying attention to every detail. “I give the full credit to her. What I admire about her is she works for hours. She is into it and she keeps trying clothes. Even if I step out of the room to do other stuff, and come back into the room, the whole room becomes her. We are seeing the clothes and we are like, ‘No, should we just do a little this or that’, and she listens, gets it and observes. She is like, ‘Yes, let’s do it like that’", Manish said.

    • He also mentioned that Rekha affectionately calls him ‘M’, a moniker given to him by Janhvi Kapoor. He also recalled advising Rekha not to use the term ‘beta’ when addressing others. Said Manish, “I keep telling Rekha ji that your voice is so beautiful and seductive, don’t say beta and all to anyone."

    Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with Meena Kumari’s biopic. However, Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, has said that Manish, who is a close friend of his, is yet to reach out to him for the necessary permissions.

    first published: July 22, 2023, 18:00 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 19:34 IST
