Manish Malhotra On Rekha's Charm And Seductive Voice: 'She Shouldn't Address Anyone As Beta'

Recently, iconic Bollywood actress Rekha graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, wearing stunning creations by Bollywood’s go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. Her pictures became a hit on the internet, with fans praising her charm and elegance. Manish, who is a big fan of Rekha and late actor Sridevi, had always wanted her to do a grand photoshoot. When the opportunity finally came, he convinced her to take it up. During a chat with Film Companion, Manish revealed that Rekha agreed to the shoot on the condition that the shoot should reflect her true self and values, while Manish wanted to add a touch of modernity to it.

Manish praised Rekha and gave her full credit for the photos’ success. He admired her dedication, saying she worked tirelessly, trying on various outfits and paying attention to every detail. “I give the full credit to her. What I admire about her is she works for hours. She is into it and she keeps trying clothes. Even if I step out of the room to do other stuff, and come back into the room, the whole room becomes her. We are seeing the clothes and we are like, ‘No, should we just do a little this or that’, and she listens, gets it and observes. She is like, ‘Yes, let’s do it like that’", Manish said.