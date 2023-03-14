Actress Krishna Mukherjee married her long-time boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in Goa. The lovebirds had an intimate Bengali wedding ceremony in presence of close friends and family. Their wedding mandap was set along the seashore. Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Anita Hassanandani and several other television actors were a part of their special day. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures, Krishna wrote, “And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor ♾️ 💕. We seek your blessings & love on our big day 🙏🏻💗."

Many fans, well-wishers, and their industry friends took to the comments section and drop in congratulatory wishes for the newlyweds. Riddhima Pandit dropped in a bundle of hearts and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations 🎊🎈🎉." Meanwhile, Vishal Singh wrote, “Dher saari badhaiyaan 🎉🎉🎉". Shrenu Parikh also sent in her best wishes.

The couple donned their brightest smiles and were dressed in the bridal Bong shades of red and white. As per Bengali customs, Krishna wore a mukut and Chirag wore a topor. The actress donned a beautiful white lehenga, while Chirag looked elegant in a white sherwani and red dupatta. Many videos of the bride walking down the aisle, and their garland exchange ceremony has gone viral.

Jasmin Bhasin, Charu Mehra, and Arjit Taneja also shared photos of the couple.

Krishna had earlier taken to her Instagram handle to share happy moments from their proposal. “Dreams do come true. Found my soulmate at sea and he proposed me on a yacht at sea ❤️ Thank you chikki for making it so special for me ❤️," she wrote. Have a look :

ETimes reported that the wedding was no less than a bundle of joy in their lives. From grand dance performances at the sangeet night to a romantic Haldi setting by the beach, the couple hosted their special days with much pomp and splendor.

Meanwhile, Krishna and Chirag got engaged last year in the hills and it was a white engagement. The actress then had her bachelorette party in Thailand with her girl gang.

