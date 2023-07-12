Kevin Costner Wants Estranged Wife To Pay $99,000 In Legal Fees After Divorce Battle

Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner has requested his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner to pay his legal fees, citing violating their prenuptial agreement. The court document assessed by People suggests that Yellowstone fame has demanded $99,225 (around Rs 81.67 lakh) as legal expenses. The prenup contract between the estranged couple reportedly entitles the prevailing party to be reimbursed “for all costs and expenses" during a breach of the agreement. It is alleged the filing reminds the court of the $1.5 million (around Rs 12 crore) he put in a band for Christine owing to the prenup. The latter claims she doesn’t want to touch the money for endangering her legal stance during the divorce.

Legal representatives of Christine called out Kevin’s demand as a way “to minimize his obligation to his children." A hearing of the filing will be heard in the court on August 2. Notably, Christine who is currently unemployed previously asked Kevin to pay $248,000 (around Rs 2 crore) per month in child support. The estranged couple share three children together 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old daughter Grace. In the latest development of their legal proceeding, Kevin was ordered to pay $129,755 (around Rs 1 crore), almost half the amount proposed by Christine. In addition to this, the ruling made on Tuesday, July 11, also claims the Yellowstone star owes his wife $200,000 (around Rs 1.64 crore) for legal expenses and an additional (around Rs 82 lakh) for forensic accounting work.