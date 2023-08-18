Yendira Ee Panchayati’s First Look Poster Promises A Romantic Drama

The Telugu film industry has been producing exciting content for the audience. Be it films or web series, the industry is giving more value to content than star power and big names. One of the recent examples of such engaging content is the hit film Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. The film was made on a small budget of Rs 10 crore but has become a huge hit among the audience and the critics. People are now more interested in engaging content than star power. Netizens are appreciating stories that show the reality on a ground level. Performances by actors are being noticed and lauded on social media, giving them much-deserved credit. Another such film that is making the rounds on social media is Yendira Ee Panchayati. People are quite excited after looking at the first look of the film, which stars Bharath and Vishika Laxman. The makers of the Yendira Ee Panchayati have revealed their first poster recently. In the poster, the lead actors can be seen sitting face to face against a wall, staring at each other with affection.

Reportedly, Yendira Ee Panchayati will be about people belonging to different villages, who will have their own panchayats. It is also expected that it will show social issues and focus on stories from rural India.