'Yes He Lied …': Shah Rukh Khan's Cheeky Response To Whether He Quit Smoking

The “AskSRK" session conducted by Shah Rukh Khan is a fest for fans. Here, the King of Bollywood not only shares little details about his kids but also loves to give witty replies. SRK had a 15-minute session on Twitter on Monday when he answered several questions about his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki. Not just that, he even gave hilarious responses to trolls.

During the session, a fan asked the My Name Is Khan actor if he has quit smoking. To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!"

Back in 2011, speaking at the India Today conclave, the actor shared that he wants to spend more time with his youngest son Abram. He expressed that he wanted to spend time with him just like he did with Aryan and Suhana. “Yes, that is a worry. So that keeps you smoking less, drinking less, and exercising more. I am planning to give up all (smoking, drinking, etc) and try to be healthier and happier," he added.

However, during the AMA session, he did make his fans laugh with his humorous replies. A Twitter user asked the actor, what does he have those other actors don’t have? To which the Raaes actor revealed, “Mere paas DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) hai… KKHH (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak De India hai…Pathaan hai…Om Shanti Om hai…ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha."

The actor also shared one of his fond childhood memories when one of his fans asked whether he has ever played with marble balls as a child. “Bahut khela hai… use to love it and Lattoo also. Gulli Danda was my favourite," SRK replied.