Yo Yo Honey Singh Celebrates 40th Birthday by Announcing Netflix Documentary

Yo Yo Honey Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and wishes are pouring in for the Indian rapper from all across the world. On his big day, Yo Yo Honey Singh made an announcement about his upcoming documentary that left fans thrilled. The Paris Ka Trip singer, on March 15, revealed that he will be collaborating with OTT giant Netflix for a special documentary film, giving a closer look at his personal and professional life.

On Wednesday, Honey Singh dropped a teaser of the same on his official Instagram account. The caption of the video read, “Singh-ing on top of our voices because Honey Singh’s latest documentary comes soon on Netflix!”

Advertisement

Honey Singh announces the big news through rap. The teaser video is an amalgamation of clips from his music videos, stage shows and recorded footage. The clip opens by showing the singer showing off his talent at one of his concerts. Next, he can be heard saying, “Yeh jo meri zindagi uparwale ne banayi hai, aur isme jo gehrayi hai, jisne mujhe aaj khud ki yaad dilayi hai, kuch yahi batein maine batlayi hai. Gullak tod di maine apni, aadat chhod di maine apni. Mat bolna ab Honey bimar hai, Meri documentary taiyar hai. Hongi kuch tricks, coming soon on Netflix.”

For his documentary, Honey Singh collaborated with Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga, who recently lifted the gleaming trophy for the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers. Guneet also shared the teaser clip on her social media timeline and wrote, “Get ready to be hypnotized by our favourite Desi Kalakaar! Yo Yo Honey Singh’s documentary is coming soon only on Netflix.”

Helmed by Mozez Singh, Honey Singh’s documentary will take his fans through the unseen phases of the singer’s life. The film will incorporate his raw and candid revelations and capture his highs as well as the lows.

Advertisement

In conversation with the news agency ANI, opened up about what his fans can expect from his documentary. The report quoted him as saying, “I have spoken about my personal and career problems in the media before but I've never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I've been and my current journey to return stronger.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Honey Singh recently entertained his fans through his track Kudi Chamkeeli, belonging to Akshay Kumar and Emraan Haasmi’s Selfiee.

Read all the Latest Movies News here