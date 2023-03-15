HAPPY BIRTHDAY YO YO HONEY SINGH: No celebration is ever complete without the upbeat playlist by Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh! The Blue eyes singer needs no introduction given his massive fan following. Songs like Brown Rang and Dope Shope from his album continue to remain among the fans’ top choices.

From starting off as a Bhangra music composer, to now becoming one of the highest-paid music producers, Honey Singh created a niche for himself. His famous party songs are Party All Night, Dil Chori, Yaar Na Miley, Lungi Dance and others. On his birthday, let’s take a look at Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh’s latest songs that you can add to your playlist.

Kudi Chamkeeli (2023)

Honey Singh’s Kudi Chamkeeli will get you grooving right away. The music, the visuals and the stars- Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty come together to create an upbeat track. Honey Singh’s lyrics and music will leave you humming for days to come. The song features in the movie Selfiee.

Designer (2022)

Honey Singh collaborated with Guru Randhawa and Divya Khosla Kumar for this song. Designer is composed and penned by Guru Randhawa while Honey Singh wrote the rap. The music is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Kaanta Laga (2021)

Another very peppy number by Honey Singh is Kaanta Laga. It is a collaboration between Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Saiyaan Ji (2021)

Saiyaan Ji became an instant hit right after its release. Thanks to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sizzling performance and Honey Singh’s voice. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh and the lyrics are penned by Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Honey Singh himself.

Shor Machega (2021)

Honey Singh delivered a party track Shor Machega for the movie Mumbai Saga by Sanjay Gupta. The singer along with Hommie Dilliwala rocked the song. The video also captures John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

