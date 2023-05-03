Yoon Bak Announces His Wedding With Model Kim Su Bin, Says 'Feels Awkward' But...

South Korean actor Yook Bak has revealed his wedding plans. The actor, best known for his work in Forecasting Love and Weather, Fanletter Please and Delightfully Deceitful, and his agency revealed he is getting married to South Korean model Kim Su Bin in September this year. He shared the news with a special handwritten note addressed to his fans. While he confessed writing the letter was ‘awkward’ but he was excited to share the happy news with fans.

“Hello. This is Yoon Bak. How have you all been? It has already become spring. It feels quite awkward and heart-fluttering to grab a pen to post [a letter] like this. The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is because I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone," he wrote.

“While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment. We would be grateful if you could bless our future with happy hearts so that we can start a happy family. I also promise to continue impressing you as an actor going forward," he added.

“The temperature has been fluctuating a lot these days, so everyone, please take care of your health, and I sincerely hope that you are always happy and only experience good things," he concluded his letter.

Fans took to the comments section and showered him with love and best wishes.

“Congratulations Opa Finally You are not single anymore, I’m so happy for you, please take your time with your partner in crime and enjoy every moment together," a fan commented. “Congratulations and Blessings to both of you!! May they have a harmonious, happy, healthy life as a couple. That it be a relationship with comprehension and understanding, a lot of love and affection," added another. “Congratulations!! She is one lucky woman! I wish you happiness and joy for many years to come," a third user wrote.

