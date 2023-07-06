YoonA And Jun Hyun Moo To Reunite As Hosts For 2nd Blue Dragon Series Award

Last year, Sports Chosun began its first award ceremony specifically for recognising original dramas, variety programmes, and more produced in South Korea and streamed on platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, TVING, Disney+, Wavve, etc. The ceremony was hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and famous TV host Jun Hyun Moo, and had successfully pulled off their responsibility as hosts at the first award show. Now, it is confirmed that the duo will again be seen as hosts for the second Blue Dragon Series Award slated to be held this month.

As reported by Soompi, Jun Hyun Moo expressed his happiness to host the second season and said, “I still vividly recall the nervousness from the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards, but the second awards ceremony is already approaching. I am very happy to work together as the MC once again at such an honorable event."