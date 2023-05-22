'You Are The Best': Actress Simran Rishi Bagga Reacts To CSK’s Win Over Delhi Capitals

Tamil actress Simran Rishi Bagga recently arrived at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch the much-anticipated IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Simran, who is known for films like Tere Mere Sapne, Petta, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Captain reached the stadium with her son. The mother and son duo seemed to have a lot of fun supporting their favourite team CSK, and watching the players at their game. After CSK’s raging win against DC, Simran tweeted a video with her son Adheep, congratulating the MS Dhoni-led yellow army.

“Congratulations. Another win for CSK. You are the best," wrote Simran, adding the hashtag #IPL2023. The video captured Simran dressed in a velvety, purplish shirt that he teamed up with a pair of funky sunglasses. His son also appeared in the same frame as Simran rotated her cellphone to show the frenzied crowd at the stadium. Adheep donned a yellow jersey while also waving a CSK flag in his hand, lending his support to the team.

The video was quick to grab the eyeballs of the Twitterati. They swooped into the comments to share their reactions. While some complimented the actress, dropping references to her previous films, others enquired whether the kid in the video was her son.

Speaking about the CSK and DC match held on May 20, Devon Conway smashed a spectacular 87 runs off 51 balls while Ruturaj Gaikwad sealed the deal of CSK’s smooth win by scoring 79 runs from 50 deliveries. DC only managed to secure a total of 146 runs, with CSK winning by 77 runs.

Meanwhile, speaking about Simran, the actress was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film Gulmohar. Starring Sharmila Tagore as the lead actress, Gulmohar revolves around the last four days of a certain Batra family, leaving their 31-year-old ancestral home to move into a new city. The family drama which also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Talat Aziz, Anurag Arora, Deepak Bagga, Santhy Balachandran, and Abhinav Bhattacharjee in important roles was well-appreciated by the masses.

Simran first stepped into the film industry with her debut Bollywood project Sanam Harjai. Later on, she gained prominence after starring in the Tamil flick Once More. In 2003, Simran got hitched to her childhood love Deepak Bagga. The couple shares two kids, Adheep and Aadit.