'You Define Strong Relationships': Radhika Pandit On Parents' Wedding Anniversary

KGF actor Yash and actress Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and on December 2, 2018, the couple had their first child, daughter Ayra Pandit. And then on October 30, 2019, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. One of the reasons fans adore this pair is that they never miss an opportunity to upload images of their two young children on their different Instagram handles. However, not many people are aware that in the midst of all of this, Radhika Pandit keeps a careful eye on her parents and posts images with them also.

On Monday, Radhika Pandit posted a photo of her father and mother celebrating their wedding anniversary. She also shared a note chronicling their love story. She wrote in the caption, “From office love which started in Goa to now … having one set of grandchildren in Bengaluru and another set in Chicago!! U both define strong relationships. Gourang and I are blessed to be born to you! Happy Anniversary Pappa Mummy."

Radhika is quite active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with several snapshots now and then. Before this, she posted a picture of her husband Yash with their daughter on the occasion of Father’s Day. The post had a bunch of pictures of Yash and their kids. The caption read, “I have always been a Daddy’s girl, always running to him for everything (be it permission denied by mom, for advice, sometimes simply to talk) he is my guide, my pillar, and my hero! Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, and with their Dadda. Happy Father’s Day to all the best Dads out there!"