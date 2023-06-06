Trends :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
'You Don't Know My Struggle': Shahid Kapoor On His Bollywood Journey

The Jab We Met actor also shared that his father is a proud man and would never make a call to someone on behalf of Shahid.

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Shahid said that he is one of those self-made actors for the people who think because his “papa” was an actor, he got it easier.
Shahid Kapoor has carved his niche in Hindi cinema for over two decades of his career. Son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, he has recently opened up about his struggling days in the industry. He also admitted that he was bothered when people used to consider him a product of nepotism. But contrary to people’s assumption, it was not an easy ride for him despite his father’s fame.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid said that he is one of those self-made actors for the people who think because his “papa" was an actor, he got it easier. “And I get very upset about that, because I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, you don’t know my struggle’. Just because my father is Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean I had it easy because I didn’t even live with him, I lived with my mom," he added.

The Jab We Met star further revealed that his father is a proud man who would never contact someone on Shahid’s behalf. The actor also said that he was too proud to ask his father for any support ever. “I never even brought it up with him, nor did he ask me. It just never came up," he added.

He mentioned that he struggled his way up. “So, it has been 20 years of a lot of work. And that is just acting. Before that it was a five-year journey from the age of 16 or 17," said Shahid.

Initially, Shahid Kapoor worked as a backup dancer in Shiamak Davar’s troupe and also was part of the dance crew in famous Bollywood films like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai. He marked his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. The actor also has several hit films in his filmography including Vivaah, Jab We Met, Badmaash Company, Haider, and Kabir Singh to name a few.

The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Original Series Farzi. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film Bloody Daddy. The film also features Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Diana Penty in prominent roles. The film is set to premiere on JioCinema, this Friday.

