Young Kamal Haasan's Workout Pictures From Gym Goes Viral, Check Now

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has had an illustrious career spanning almost 50 years. Throughout his career, he has worked on more than 220 films across various languages in India. He has received love from everywhere, and people have always lauded him for his fantastic acting abilities. His first full-fledged role came in the 1973 film Arangetram, which was directed by Balachander. He has been a part of some of the biggest projects like Nayakan, Virumaandi, Sadma, Thenali, Gunaa, Chachi 420, Ek Duuje Kel Liye, and more.

He has also worked as a writer, director, and music director for several films throughout his career. Apart from being an exceptional actor, he is also a politician. He formed a party named Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. Throughout his career, he has received various accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema.