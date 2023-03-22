Youth Sensation DJ Ravator Joins Hands With T-Series; To Compose Song for Singer Gajendra Verma

Asia’s largest music label, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and for breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents. The banner is committed to representing world-class artists not only in India but also internationally. Recently, the label has signed on multi-talented producer, composer, and DJ ‘Ravator’ aka Harsh Singh. Popularly known amongst the youth, Ravator will now be a part of an enviable roster of artists that the label boasts.

Kickstarting his journey with T-Series, Ravator is in for more hustle and more wins as he sets off to craft a fresh single ‘Adhoore Hum’, produced, composed and written by the multi-talented artist himself. Euphonic to the ears, the track is crooned by Gajendra Verma who has already made a special space in the listeners’ hearts with his soulful voice. The singer also rose to fame with a chartbuster song Tune Mere Jaana in 2008, and has been unstoppable ever since.

Advertisement

As someone who predominantly started out playing as a DJ in Delhi, Ravator has always been passionate about music and now a youth sensation. Someone whose music resonates with the young audiences, he hasn’t just performed through the lengths and breadth of the country but also done some dope collaborations with most popular international names like R3hab, Bassjackers, Diego Miranda amongst others.

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Ravator states, “For every artist, a recognition towards his work is utmost important and today I’ve achieved it. I truly feel blessed on collaborating with an esteemed and World’s largest music label T-Series. Having grown up listening to the songs by the label, to working with them is indeed a surreal feeling! I am very excited and looking forward to creating some magic with music along with T-Series."

T-Series spokesperson comments, “Exploring music has always been our forte and has definitely opened up new opportunities for those who create it. It’s not only important for discovering newer talents but there’s a thin line in understanding where their potential lies like we did with Ravator. His understanding of music and adaptations are compelling that resonate with today’s youth. Collaborating with him we hope to bring audiences some record-breaking and chart-topping music."

Read all the Latest Movies News here