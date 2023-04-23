Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Movies » YRF Pays Moving Tribute To Pamela Chopra, Shares UNSEEN Video Of Her Talking About Her Singing Days

YRF Pays Moving Tribute To Pamela Chopra, Shares UNSEEN Video Of Her Talking About Her Singing Days

Pamela Chopra was the wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. She passed away after battling pneumonia.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 11:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20.
Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20.

Aditya Chopra’s mom Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20. Her demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. While several fans rushed to be by Aditya and his family during this trying time, his production house, Yash Raj Films, released a never-before-seen video of Yash Chopra’s wife speaking about her musical contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to Twitter and YouTube, YRF shared the video featuring some of the classic Bollywood songs, she had sung. In the video, Pamela opened up about how she made the cut to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s album. “I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can’t tell you… Jatin-Lalit told me, ‘No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don’t want to dub it.’ I can’t tell you what I felt at that time," she said.

Pamela lent her voice for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993), which are also featured in the video. Sharing the video, YRF wrote, “Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)."

Advertisement

Pamela made her last on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics where she talked about Yash’s film career and the production house’s legacy.

Pamela Chopra was the wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. She passed away after battling pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai earlier told Indian Express.

RELATED NEWS

After her death, the production house issued an official statement that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Advertisement

Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor rushed to offer their condolences to Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 23, 2023, 11:36 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 11:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures