Yuvan Shankar Raja Remembers Late Lyricist Na Muthukumar On His 48th Birth Anniversary

Tamil music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has carried forward the legacy of his father Ilaiyaraaja. Yuvan is one of the most successful composers of recent times. He has been in the industry for almost 25 years now and has composed several hits over the last two and a half decades. In the course of his long career, Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with several actors, directors, singers, and lyricists. His relationship with the late lyricist Na Muthukumar has always been particularly meaningful. The duo has created several heartfelt and profound compositions. On the occasion of Na Muthukumar’s 48th birth anniversary yesterday, Yuvan Shankar Raja shared a picture of them and wished him a happy birthday. He has also said that he misses him, which shows the close personal bond that the two shared, apart from a professional relationship.

Some of the best compositions that both have rendered together include Oru Nalaikkul, It All Comes Down To This, En Kadhal Solla, Azagho, and Azaghu. They worked on close to 50 songs and all of them have been big chartbusters.

Na Muthukumar succumbed to jaundice in August 2016 at the young age of 41. Over 1500 Tamil songs were written by Na Muthukumar, who gained a lot of fan following and a special place in their hearts. For his work in Thanga Meenkal and Saivam, he won two National Film Awards for Best Lyrics and is also the Tamil lyricist with the most Filmfare Awards. He has won two National Film Awards, four State Film Awards in Tamil Nadu, and four South Filmfare Awards. In a few films like Kireedam and Vaaranam Aayiram, he has received credit for writing dialogues. Sarvam Thaala Mayam, a film featuring A R Rahman, is his final work as a lyricist.