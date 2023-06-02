Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Her Birthday, Says ‘I Love You’

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 36th birthday on June 2 and received warm birthday wishes from her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He made the day extra special by sharing a series of throwback pictures, ranging from Sonakshi’s childhood memories to moments captured in their family album.

“How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad’ which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video. You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring an abundance of happiness, joy and lots of love today and every day. ‘Happy great day!’ God Bless," he tweeted.

But the wish that really stood out was one from rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Speculations have been rife that the actress has been dating him for a few years now. Even last year, the Notebook actor had posted a couple of videos and a photo with Sonakshi on Instagram and writte that he loves her. He shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday.

Last month, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has seemingly confirmed Sonakshi Sinha’s dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal. Last night, Arpita had shared an Instagram Story where she referred to Sonakshi as “bhabhi (sister-in-law)". However, Arpita has now taken it down from her Instagram account.

Interestingly, Arpita also shared a series of photos from Huma Qureshi’s Eid party on her Instagram Stories which showed Zaheer holding Sonakshi close. In the photos, Zaheer can be seen wrapping his arm around Sonakshi’s shoulder as she leans on him gently. The photos are going viral on social media.