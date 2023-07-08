Zahrah S Khan To Play Warrior Princess In Mohanlal-Starrer Vrushabha; Deets Inside

Daughter of veteran actor and singer Salma Agha, Zahrah S Khan has bagged a pivotal role in the highly-awaited Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha, produced by Ekta Kapoor. According to a source, “Zahrah S Khan impressed the makers and has come on board. She’ll be playing a warrior princess. The makers feel that she fits the role to the T. She’ll be having a lot of high-voltage action scenes for which she is religiously undergoing training."

Zahrah S Khan is a British actor of Pakistani origin who is known for her Hindi songs like Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 and The Punjaabban Song from Jug Jugg Jiyo.

Vrushabha will be her first Pan-India film as the lead. The source also said, “Casting Zahrah S Khan works for the makers. She’s talented and very glamorous and already has a huge fan-following thanks to her videos and songs. Her presence will add to the Pan-India appeal of the film."

Vrushabha is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and is rumored to be a Rs. 200 crores project. Apart from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Vrushabha is also produced by AVS Studios and Connect Media.

According to the makers, the father-son drama will be high on emotions and VFX and revolves “around the conflict between the emotions of love and revenge."