Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Vicky, Sara's Film Stays Strong, Earns Rs 4.14 Cr On Monday

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally in theatres and is getting a positive response from the audience so far. This movie has been touching the right chord with audiences where the opening weekend saw a net box office collection totalling up to Rs 22.59 cr with a 31.15 per cent jump on the first day, followed by a 37.50 per cent jump on the next. Monday also witnessed an excellent hold with the day’s collections at Rs 4.14 cr, pushing the overall collections to Rs 26.73 cr.

Talking about the response that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting from the audience, trade expert Taran Adarsh said, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings in much-needed respite to exhibitors with its weekend collections totalling up to 22.59 cr. While the movie had not many expectations, the collections definitely silenced everyone. The vacation months are usually important for theatres and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been noting a full house and these boards feature a great sign, overall for the film industry. Marketing tactics only work when the film really has substance and therefore the ‘buy one get one’ tactic worked like a charm for this family entertainer."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd also expressed delight while talking about the high foot-fall the movie has been witnessing. “The movie is striking the chord among the family audiences, which is getting reflected in the collections. It is keeping the viewers engaged with its delightful blend of laughter, romance, and unexpected surprises, and are confident that the movie will continue its good run and will be in cinemas for a long time," he said.