Zareen Khan Takes A Dig At Bollywood: 'People Work On Basis Of Friendship Rather Than Talent'

Zareen Khan, known for her debut in the Bollywood movie Veer alongside Salman Khan, captured hearts with her impressive performance. While she has been away from the limelight for some time, she recently engaged with fans during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. The actress candidly answered various questions about her career, experiences in Bollywood and her work with Salman Khan. During the session, a user asked her about the thing she dislikes the most in the Bollywood industry. Responding to the question, Zareen expressed her frustration and highlighted the fact that “people work on the basis of friendship rather than talent."

Further, the actress also addressed a question about her early days in the industry when she was often compared to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Zareen candidly shared her feelings and replied, “When I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don’t come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina Kaif as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn’t give me a chance to prove my individuality."

During the AMA session, a user inquired about the reason for Zareen Khan not working in good movies despite having good connections in Bollywood. The actress clarified the misconception, stating that she does not have a lot of connections in the industry as it seems and added, “I don’t really know how to do small talks."

Apart from her debut in Veer, Zareen is recognized for her performances in films like Housefull 2 and 1921, among others, the actress was asked about the challenges she faced while working in Hate Story 3, Zareen admitted that it was indeed a very challenging experience for her.

She adds, “I never in my life thought I’d do something like this, but there was a time in life when there wasn’t any work coming in and I had to take care of my family, so I did the film. I have no regrets now, because when I see what’s happening in films and OTT now, it is much more."