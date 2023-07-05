Zayed Khan Birthday: 'Main Hoon Na' Actor's Journey in the Entertainment Industry

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAYED KHAN: Zayed Khan pursued Business Management and Filmmaking at the London Film Academy. After his graduation, Zayed made his acting debut in ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ in 2003. The breakthrough of his film career came after his role in Main Hoon Na (2004), where he worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, and others.

After Main Hoon Na, Zayed worked in several movies, including Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), and Yuvvraaj (2008), to name a few. He also experimented with venturing into a co-owned production house with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, namely, Born Free Entertainment. Under the production house, it released Bobby Jasoos and Love Breakups Zindagi. As Zayed turns a year older, here are some of his movies from his two decades in the industry.