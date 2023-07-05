Zayed Khan Birthday: 'Main Hoon Na' Actor's Journey in the Entertainment Industry

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAYED KHAN: Zayed Khan pursued Business Management and Filmmaking at the London Film Academy. After his graduation, Zayed made his acting debut in ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ in 2003. The breakthrough of his film career came after his role in Main Hoon Na (2004), where he worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, and others.
After Main Hoon Na, Zayed worked in several movies, including Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), and Yuvvraaj (2008), to name a few. He also experimented with venturing into a co-owned production house with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, namely, Born Free Entertainment. Under the production house, it released Bobby Jasoos and Love Breakups Zindagi. As Zayed turns a year older, here are some of his movies from his two decades in the industry.
Happy Birthday Zayed Khan: Top 5 Movies
- Main Hoon Na
Zayed is well known for the role of Laxman Prasad Sharma in Main Hoon Na. It was helmed by Farah Khan. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Zayed’s brother. While Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty were also part of the film.
- Blue
An action-adventure-thriller movie, ‘Blue’ was directed by Anthony D’Souza. Zayed played the role of Sameer, a Bangkok-based bike racer. The movie delves into a group of people who are facing challenges in their lives and end up planning a hunt for a lost treasure under the sea.
- Dus
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Dus featured Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. It was a mystery and action-packed movie, portraying the story of a crime specialist team that catches a terrorist before he can carry out an attack.
- Fight Club: Members Only
This movie was released in 2006, and it featured Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Zayed Khan in the main roles. It was directed by Abhay Chopra and Vikram Chopra. In the movie, four of the college friends start an underground fight club to earn quick and easy money. However, at last, they become suspects in a murder.
- Mission Istanbul
The Apoorva Lakhia film featured Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, and Zayed Khan. The movie revolves around Vikas Sagar, played by Zayed. The movie depicts the story of a journalist who receives a lucrative offer from an Istanbul-based news channel, played by Owais Husain (Suniel Shetty). The journalist’s life comes into danger after he accepts the offer.