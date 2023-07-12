Zayn Malik On Raising His Daughter Khai With Gigi Hadid: 'Trying To Be A Good Example'

In a rare interview after almost six years, Zayn Malik spoke candidly about embracing parenthood while also sharing insights about his life as a dad. He recently made an appearance at the Call Her Daddy podcast to make several interesting revelations about his personal life. For those unaware, Zayn has spent several years out of the spotlight and he rarely posts updates about his daily life on social media. Now, a teaser video of the interview shows the musician talking about being overexposed to the public’s eyes.

He prefers to remain lowkey adding how not only he but also his former bandmates were open to public scrutiny after their group’s global success. Zayn admitted refraining from doing interviews but his daughter Khai became his biggest inspiration to make an appearance in the podcast. The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker claims feeling anxiety while doing interviews but he wants to set a good example for his two-and-a-half-year-old munchkin that he shares with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this,'" he tells the host. While talking about the changes he has witnessed after becoming a father, he confessed to telling dad jokes at random. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes," he revealed. Zayn seemingly also takes pride in it, “And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.'" Catch a glimpse of the teaser here: