Zayn Malik Breaks Silence On Yolanda Hadid Altercation: 'Wasn't Trying To Go Into Negative..'

Zayn Malik has publicly addressed his 2021 altercation with supermodel ex Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda. The I Don’t Want To Live Forever hitmaker, who is known to remain out of the spotlight, recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy, his first interview in six years. He candidly spoke about suffering from anxiety and exhaustion after being overexposed to the media during his time in One Direction. It was for the first time when he shared insights on the Yolanda Hadid altercation even though he refrained from sharing details about the incident. Zayn Malik explained he wants to keep the situation in the family as private as possible.

The musician is satisfied that he is aware of the whole truth and people involved in the incident know it too. Other than that, he doesn’t believe in explaining the situation to anyone. Zayn claimed he doesn’t desire to bring attention to anything that’s happened in the past.

Advertisement

“I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too and that’s all I really cared about. If anybody of a same mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, you know? I wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her," he said during the interaction.

Advertisement

The musician doesn’t want his daughter Khai to grow up and read any kind of “narrative" about the altercation online. Zayn believes he handled the situation in an “amicable and respectful manner" and that’s all there is to it. The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker doesn’t want to waste time explaining or justifying any online chatter. He feels to keep away from the ongoing rumours in order to avoid his own time. He explained, “I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t. Because, for me, the most valuable thing that I have in life is time, and that takes so much time in a toxic environment to explain yourself to people and justify this so I just kind of keep to myself."

One thing that remains his priority is to keep what happens in the family privately. He continued, “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you know? You don’t need a whole audience of people and opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two."