Zeenat Aman Asks Fans To Turn Her Picture Into A Meme; Netizen Reactions Will Make You Laugh

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her Instagram debut a few months back and ever since then, fans eagerly look forward to her musings on different topics. Maintaining that trajectory, Zeenat Aman, in her latest post invited fans to turn a vintage picture of hers into a meme.

Yes! You heard that right. Zeenat Aman shared an old black and white snap of herself in which she can be seen seated, all decked up and gorgeous. She also rocked gorgeous earrings that she paired with bangles. In her caption, Zeenat Aman wrote,"Let’s have some fun today. You know that I love memes. They’re witty, satirical, droll, and almost always hilarious! I find this old picture, where I appear so fed up and dejected, completely meme worthy. My face says…“When you want to go home but they ask for one more shot." If you’re game, then come up with an original caption for this image and leave it in the comments. I’ll share my favourite ones on my stories. Meme me!(But don’t forget my rules of engagement.) 🌺."

Her creative fans came up with some amazing and bone-tickling reactions that the actress also shared in the Instagram stories. One of them commented, “When you’re dressed for barbie but he got tickets to Oppenheimer" Another one wrote, “When they cast 50-year-old heroes opposite 21-year-old heroines." Someone else said, “When an introvert goes to a party and people ask for a speech." A fan also stated,