Zeenat Aman Breaks Silence On Affair With Raj Kapoor, Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Expecting Second Child

Salman Khan, who is set to appear in Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat, was seen in a promo snippet where the host asks whether he was responsible for Pathaan’s success. Salman Khan promptly responded, “Bilkul nahi, bilkul nahi sir. Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta, Aditya Chopra se koi cheen nahi sakta. Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi.

Zeenat Aman, in her new post, talked about the truth behind her dating rumours with Raj Kapoor. The actress wrote, “I was giddy to have been cast for Raj ji’s unconventional project, and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev saab was simultaneously misreading the situation. Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography hit the stands. In it he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart. To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated."

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is pregnant with the couple’s second baby. Gabriella took to Instagram and surprised fans with the good news. The South African model was seen flaunting her baby bump in the photos, announcing her second pregnancy. The couple met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Arjun has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia. With Gabriella, Arjun shares a son, Arik.

Rajinikanth attended a special event celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on Friday, April 28. During the event, the superstar heaped praise on NTR’s son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya. The Kabali actor said that Balayya could do what neither he nor Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan can do. “My friend (Balayya) kills with his single look. With a single eye blink, a vehicle can blast and go up to 30 feet high," he said.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child together. Talking to News18 Showsha exclusively, the Ajooni actor explained that even though he cannot feel a lot as of now, he observes Dipika and tries to be her by side after his shooting hours. “I am nervous also because when it happens, suddenly you step up. You become a father. Yes, I am nervous but more than that, I am excited too. I only observe Dipika. There are a lot of body changes that she is experiencing. I feel all of that and try to spend most of the time with her. After the shoot, I go back to home.

