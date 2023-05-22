Zeenat Aman Celebrates 42 Years Of Laawaris, Shares Old Pic With Amitabh Bachchan From The Set

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for sharing rare pictures from her earlier days which immediately go viral. And today was another such day when she took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan as she celebrated 42 years of Laawaris film.

In the throwback photo, Zeenat can be seen wearing a purple colour jumpsuit with a combination of the white colour shirt. While Amitabh is seen hugging her around the knees. The scene is from the song ‘kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj’. She is undoubtedly looking gorgeous in the photo. To note, Zeenat was known as a fashionista during her earlier days and often her outfits become trends among the masses. However, in the caption, the actress revealed the reason why she selected this picture to celebrate 42 years of Laawaris.

“Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation. This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj". I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! ( and the reason I chose this picture.)" her caption read.

Take a look at the photo here:

“Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like! I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell," the caption further read.

Many celebrities congratulated and praised her for sharing the beautiful story behind the photos. Archana Puran Singh writes, “I just love the trivia you share on your posts Zeenat. It’s a wonder you didn’t regale us with these enthralling stories when we spent time together on so many occasions over so many years. But enjoying the recounting of your memories thoroughly. Lots of love and a hug."