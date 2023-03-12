Zeenat Aman Felt Butterfly in Her Stomach Ahead of Walking the Ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her debut on Instagram recently. Following that, she has been grabbing headlines with her eloquent picture and posts. Adding to that, the veteran actress gave her fans a surprise recently when she walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for fashion designer Shahin Mannan. Now the former Miss Asia Pacific International has shared her experience going back to the ramp after so many years.

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself donning the red and black abstract-printed blazer top, paired with black pants and black sunglasses. Expressing that she felt a butterfly or two were fluttering in her stomach, the veteran actor penned the caption, “Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach. A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It’s been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I’m touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin’s showstopper at fashion week."

Reacting to her post, Sayani Gupta commented, “Icon. What a pleasure it was today ma’am to share the stage, the ramp, the space with you! An absolute honour! Thank you for paving the way, being the coolest cat and being the warmest and most dignified! Love you so much!" Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Looking as smashing as you did in the Taj Mahal Tea ad Zeenat." Several other celebs like Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Tanuja Chandra, Apurva Asrani and others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

