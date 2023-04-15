Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Zeenat Aman Is 'As Desi As They Come' About Food Choices, Reveals Dosa Is Her Favourite Indulgence

Zeenat Aman's latest social media post was all about her favourite food and culinary Indulgences.

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 15:48 IST

Zeenat Aman opens up about her favourite food in her latest Instagram post.
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her debut on Instagram recently. Following that, she has been grabbing headlines with her eloquent pictures and posts. Maintaining that trajectory, Zeenat Aman shared her love for Indian food in her latest post.

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a retro picture of herself donning a simple but elegant blue-coloured suit and a bindi. But like always, it was the caption that resonated with many. She penned,

“Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant."

Talking about her favourite indulgences, Zeenat Aman continued in her note, “Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn’t be happier that its mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom. India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.s: I’m vegetarian (seedling emoji)."

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

first published: April 15, 2023, 15:48 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 15:48 IST
