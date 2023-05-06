Zeenat Aman Meets Urfi Javed; Fans Wonder What They Discussed, Call Them ‘Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs’

Urfi Javed and Zeenat Aman recently met in Delhi and got all the netizens talking. The duo were seen having a moment and striking a conversation at fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s store. A video of the same has now gone viral garnering mixed responses from netizens.

In the video, Urfi was seen pulling off a cut-out floral attire in shades of black, grey and white with finesse. Zeenat on the other hand, looked elegant in a black shimmery gown. While Urfi was seen explaining something to the veteran actress, she patiently listened to her. Netizens are now wondering what they must have talked about. One of them wrote, “Zeenat ji going like, “I didn’t sign up for this". “Gen Z trying to explain themselves." Another one read, “Devil wears a Prada in 144p." In fact one of them even, went on to call them, “Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs".

However, another user explained, “Zeenat Aman also had a similar reputation like urfi in her times…..she also faced quite a lot of criticism and domestic violence. She understands and had her fair share of experiences in the industry at times when being an actress was considered bad in the Indian society. (Just a opinion)."

Urfi had earlier acknowledged Zeenat Aman’s work and shared that she’s a big fan of the actress. In fact, last year the actress was seen in a music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori which is originally picturised on veteran actress Zeenat Aman in the 1974 movie Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. She had shared earlier that her team wanted to Zeenat to be present for the song launch but unfortunately, she couldn’t make it. However, the actress later bumped into her at the airport where they talked about the same.

Sharing the same, the Bigg Boss OTT fame said,"I was supposed to travel to Goa for another shoot the next day itself and somehow, surprisingly, I saw Zeenat ji at the airport. I was really shy at first to go up to a legend like her and talk to her. But then somehow, I managed to go to her and talk about our song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get time to show her the video as she had to rush for her flight. But it was such a special moment for me to meet her on the next day of the song release itself."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

