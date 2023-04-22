Zeenat Aman Recalls Escaping Fan Frenzy In A Police Van; Says 'Back Then They Were Real Stars...'

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman delivered blockbuster hits in the 1970s such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Satyam Shivan Sundaram, and Don. Back in the day, fans would flock to catch a glimpse of her. Recently, Zeenat recalled an incident where the police had to be called to rescue her from a shopping crowd. Speaking to comedian and actor Zakir Khan, she mentioned that during that era of no digital media, word spread quickly that she was out shopping, and thousands of people gathered outside the store. Eventually, the store owner had to call the police to help her get into her van and leave the store.

“Wo ek zamana tha jaha ye digital media tha hi nahi. Ek waqt main shopping karne gayi thi, khabar mil gayi logon ko. Thousands and thousands of people gathered outside the store," she said.

According to the actor, the fandom for actors has changed over the decades compared to the past. She pointed out that back then, artists were not as visible as they are now, and people could not see them as often. Nowadays, artists are easily accessible on various platforms like TV, social media, and promotions. “Aajkal aap har jagah dekho, TV pe hai, kuch promote kar rahe hai, Instagram pe kahani dikha rahe hai. Stars are much more readily available nowadays, back then they were real stars."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She took to the social media and shared a picture and captioned it, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram 🌺"

Since then, the yesteryear actress has been posting pictures that offers a sneak peek into her life beyond the celluloid. From collaborations to cutesy pictures with her four-legged companion, Lily, the iconic diva has been keeping her fans updated.

