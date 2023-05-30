Zeenat Aman Redefines Fashion In Knee Length Black Dress And Pearl Necklace; Photos

Bollywood’s timeless beauty, Zeenat Aman, continues to captivate fans and redefine fashion with her latest photos. She looked gorgeous in a stunning knee-length black dress paired with an exquisite pearl necklace.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the veteran actress shared a series of pictures. She was looking extremely beautiful with minimalistic makeup. She styled her hair in a bun style and opted for red colour lipstick. The knee-length black dress accentuates her graceful figure while exuding an air of elegance and charm. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and black colour footwear.

Take a look at the photos here:

In the same post, the actress also revealed the iconic role she would love to play. “Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years. Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play: 1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, 2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman, 3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala, 4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren, 5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep, 6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi, 7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner, 8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years, 9. And… by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara. I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!

Zeenat Aman’s fashion choices continue to inspire generations, proving that age is no barrier to setting trends and redefining fashion. Fans were also seen praising her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Earth will be a happier place if we hear you scream “Fold in the Cheese." as Moira Rose does. And also “Bebe" so looking forward."