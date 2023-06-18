Zeenat Aman Reminisces Fond Memories Of Her Dad, Opens Up On Her Parents’ Separation

On Father’s Day, veteran actress Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane to share a happy childhood photo with her dad. She also penned a long note revisiting her fondest moments with him and shared fun anecdotes. In the same note, she also mentioned how she felt that her dad never ‘got his dues’ as a writer.

On Instagram, Zeenat shared the black and white photo and described when the photo was taken, “This precious image was taken at a photo studio when I was a child. My father is sitting behind me, and another relative is in front. My father Amanullah Khan came from royal stock. His mother Akhtar Jahan Begum was first cousins with the last ruler of the state of Bhopal, His Highness Nawab Hamidullah Khan."

She further added,"Aman Sahab, as he was known, was one of eight siblings, and they led a leisurely life in Bhopal. As he grew up he was considered extremely handsome. So he and his cousin Al Nasir came to Mumbai to see if they could find fame and fortune in Hindi cinema."

She share how her parents met for the first time, got married and then separated. “He met my mother Vardhini Scindia socially at a party in the city. They had a whirlwind courtship and got married soon after. Unsurprisingly, neither family approved. She was a practicing Hindu and he came from a strong Muslim family". She added, “On the homefront, my parents decided to separate a few years after I was born. I stayed with my mother, and my father moved into a sprawling bungalow on Mount Mary Hill in Bandra. I remember going for long walks with him during which he would treat me to ice cream. He would tell me stories and would recite Urdu poems, some of which he made up especially for me. He would also write beautiful letters in English to my mother and I."