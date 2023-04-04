Zeenat Aman Says 'Tales of Rivarly' With Parveen Babi Untrue, Confesses 'Not Best Friends But...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Amaz honoured Parveen Babi with a special post on Instagram on her birth anniversary. Zeenat and Parveen were among the top actresses of their time, with people often pointing out that they look similar. However, Parveen’s mental health condition and her personal life overshadowed her work in Bollywood. Today, she is often remembered for her relationships and statements she made while battling her mental health illness.

In an attempt to help Bollywood fans learn more about Parveen, Zeenat wrote a lengthy post describing Parveen, and their friendship and honoured her memory. Sharing a vintage picture of the duo, Zeenat wrote, “I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as ‘Parveen ma’am.'"

“Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan," she recalled. “Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes", but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece," she added.

Zeenat described Parveen as ‘intelligent and hardworking and creative.’ “She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart," she added.

Concluding the post, Zeenat wrote, “Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was." Taking to the comments section, Kajol wrote, “So true." Farhan Akhtar dropped a heart emoji.

