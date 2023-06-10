Zeenat Aman Seemingly Pokes Fun at Trolls 'Disapproving' Her 'Provocative Images' on Instagram

It is not wrong to call Zeenat Aman a timeless beauty. Every time, the veteran actress share picture on her social handle, it leaves fans spellbound. However, this time she has seemingly shut down trolls who criticized her for sharing ‘provocative images’ on her Instagram account. She took to social media to address the disapproval with a humour

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zeenat can be seen wearing a black colour classy dress with balloon sleeves. She has completed her look with subtle makeup and red colour lipstick. Her hair is styled in a bun manner. The caption read, “Look of the day: The stern judge who disapproves the provocative images that Zeenat Aman posts." As soon as she shared the post many celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section. Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, and Sanya Malhotra dropped laughing emojis. One of the fans wrote, “You are this classy portrait on Instagram - the platform is glad to have you. You, Parveen Ji (god bless her) and Rekha Ji are my absolute favourites. You ladies made the 70s and the early 80s exactly as how it became. What would Hindi cinema be without you all."

Take a look at the photo here:

Advertisement

Well, Zeenat is known for sharing old pictures on her handle. And recently she took the internet on fire when she shared from her iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the picture, the actress, portraying the role of Rupa, sleeps peacefully on a mattress on the floor. She is dressed in a green and red ensemble and looks stunning.