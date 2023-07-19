Zeenat Aman Shares A Throwback Photo With Rekha; Says ‘When We Meet, We Spend hours sharing Life Upated'

Zeenat Aman on Monday took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt throwback photo featuring her friend and actress Rekha. The black and white picture not only grabbed fans’ attention but also served as a reminder of the timeless bond shared between the two iconic actresses.

The actress shared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that? I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please." In the photo, Zeenat is dressed in Western attire while Rekha is wearing a saree and is smiling. Both are posing for the camera keeping hand in hand.

Take a look at the photos here: