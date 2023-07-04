Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Zeenat Aman Showers Love On Rekha As She Graces Magazine Cover; Calls Latter Her 'Stunning Friend'

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 16:31 IST

Rekha recently became cover star for a magazine. Zeenat Aman showers love for her.

Veteran actress Rekha recently made headlines, by becoming the cover star of a premium fashion magazine. The international publication dropped the cover and an inside photo featuring a regal Rekha, covered in diamonds and other priced stones, posing for the camera. Now Rekha’s close friend and actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle to shower love on her.

Zeenat took to her Instagram handle to share the cover featuring Rekha and wrote, “My stunning friend Rekha on the cover of @voguearabia. She’s not on Instagram, so I thought I would share it on her behalf."

Zeenat Aman Showers Love On Rekha.

While the cover featured her sporting a turban, the inside picture had Rekha flaunting her trademark sindoor while she was decked up in a golden saree. Looking deep into the camera, no one can tell that the veteran actress turns 69 this year. While the photos are mesmerising, Rekha was seen comparing romantic relationships with work in a snippet released from the interview.

Shared on Instagram by the magazine, Rekha said, “When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?" she asks. “No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it’s just enough. This applies to my craft."

In another portion of the same interview with Vogue Arabia, Rekha revealed that her jaw-dropping style in the photos are courtesy Manish Malhotra. “Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams," she said.

The actress also confessed that despite the decades worth experience, she feels like a newcomer every day. “I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do," she said.

Meanwhile, Rekha was last seen on the big screen in Super Nani (2014). She had appeared in Shamitabh (2015) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018) in small roles.

first published: July 04, 2023, 16:31 IST
last updated: July 04, 2023, 16:31 IST
