Zeenat Aman Turns Inspiration For All, Walks Ramp At The Age of 71 With Utmost Elegance

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her debut on Instagram recently. Following that, she has been grabbing headlines with her eloquent picture and posts. Adding to that, the veteran actress gave her fans a surprise recently when she walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for fashion designer Shahin Mannan.

In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Zeenat Aman can be seen making her way to the center stage in a bewitching and graceful red and black abstract-printed blazer top, paired with black pants. Accessorizing it with black sunglasses and her flowing grey hair, Zeenat Aman ramp walk opened to cheers from everyone present there. It’s obvious to say that the veteran actress did the utmost justice to Shahin Mannan by being her show-opener.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared online, fans swarmed the comment section with praises and compliments. One of them wrote, “The original!!" Another one commented, “Now that’s a show stopper (with white and brown hearts)". Someone else said, “Such a heartwarming moment!!" A fan stated, “Just wowww (with heart and fire emojis)". One of them commented, “Dancing Queen of the 80s" Several other fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Advertisement

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

Read all the Latest Movies News here