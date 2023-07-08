Zeeshan Ayyub Discloses Why People Hate His Wife Rasika Agashe’s Role In Scoop

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub recently became a hot topic of discussion with his role as a newspaper editor Imran Siddiqui in the web series Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop received accolades from both critics and viewers. Some viewers were irked by her wife Rasika Agashe’s role, that of a jail matron. Zeeshan revealed the reason behind it in an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan. Rasika was also present in this interview. Zeeshan said that Rasika’s character Meena is shown tormenting the protagonist Jagruti Pathak (role played by Karishma Tanna). This became the reason that the viewers hate Rasika’s character. Zeeshan also divulged many other details like how he had to struggle in Mumbai with his wife when he had no source of income. According to him, Rasika had got work and managed their expenses for 3 years. Zeeshan revealed that she had to work two shifts to earn money.

Zeeshan has been all over the news for his much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. This film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He was also the first Indian army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Sam Bahadur is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the big screens on December 1. Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Keita Arai, and others have acted in Sam Bahadur.

Rasika has received widespread acclaim for her theatrical productions apart from acting in films. She has shared many updates related to her theatre workshops and plays on Instagram. She and Zeeshan launched Sanhita Manch in 2017 as a nationwide hunt for new Hindi plays. It was a first-of-its-kind initiative and received an overwhelming response.

Rasika had also unveiled a 5-day acting workshop on the topic of how to build a character.